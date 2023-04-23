Newcastle United obliterated Premier League top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur with a five-goal salvo in the opening 21 minutes on the way to a 6-1 rout at a rocking St James' Park on Sunday. A game billed as a crucial six-pointer in the race to secure Champions League qualification was effectively all over before the clock had reached 10 minutes as fifth-placed Tottenham collapsed like a pack of cards.

Newcastle's European dream inches closer🔲 pic.twitter.com/mw25UfJu49 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 23, 2023 Jacob Murphy got the scoreboard ticking in the second minute after Hugo Lloris spilled a Joelinton shot and four minutes later Joelinton rounded Lloris to slot in his side's second goal. Murphy then belted in Newcastle's third from long range after Tottenham conceded possession and there was a sense of disbelief in the stadium as Alexander Isak produced two clinical finishes in the space of two minutes to make it 5-0. Jacob Murphy's reaction is every football fan watching Newcastle vs Spurs right now 😲 pic.twitter.com/vjvNqnVltr — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 23, 2023 It was the second-earliest a team had taken a five-goal lead in Premier League history after Manchester City scored five in the opening 18 minutes against Watford in 2019.

Tottenham's fans high in the Leazes Stand had no stomach for any more humiliation with many heading for the exits and the long journey back home long before halftime. 2' Newcastle 1-0 Spurs

6' Newcastle 2-0 Spurs

9' Newcastle 3-0 Spurs

19' Newcastle 4-0 Spurs

21' Newcastle 5-0 Spurs



What 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YMfZtqdh3u — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 23, 2023 The only question left was whether Newcastle could surpass their record Premier League victory of 8-0 against Sheffield Wednesday in 1999 and whether Tottenham could avoid their record top-flight defeat -- a 7-0 drubbing at Liverpool in 1978. Tottenham improved after the break, although it was hard not to, with Harry Kane slotting in a consolation goal four minutes into the second half but Callum Wilson scored Newcastle's sixth one minute after coming off the bench.