Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick told sulking Cristiano Ronaldo to know his role ahead of tomorrow’s 5pm Premier League top-four test against West Ham.

Rangnick substituted Ronaldo with 19 minutes left in Wednesday night’s 3-1 win at Brentford and the pouting Portuguese threw his jacket on the ground in disgust before the German had to go and explain why he took him off.

With United 2-0 up at the time, Rangnick says he didn’t want a repeat of their 2-2 draw with Aston Villa at the weekend and brought on defender Harry Maguire to make the punte vas

The boss explains: “He has come back from a little injury and it was important to remember we have got another game coming up.

“Also after what happened at Villa Park, we had to defend the lead this time and it was important that we went back to a back five and while we didn’t keep the clean sheet, it was important to make sure nothing else happened.”

Rangnick and Ron will be looking to put their differences aside against a West Ham team that are currently in fourth place on the log, with United two points behind in seventh.

