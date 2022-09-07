Tiafoe had not made the quarterfinal of a major since the 2019 Australian Open but had no issues ending the Spaniard’s path to a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title as Nadal struggled with his serve and on the return.

Rafa Nadal says he will make no excuses after his shock loss to American Frances Tiafoe in the US Open fourth round, despite a serious abdominal injury that derailed his run-up to the year’s final major.

Nadal says: “We can make lamentations or we can complain now about a lot of things, but I don’t think that’s going to change any situation.

“We can’t find excuses. We need to be enough [of a] critic with myself. That’s the only way to improve or that’s the only way that I understand you are able to find solutions.”

The 36-year-old admits that time is not on his side anymore, saying: “Tennis is a sport of position a lot of times, no? If not, you need to be very, very quick and very young.