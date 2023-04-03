Stormers coach John Dobson was delighted with how his span took Harlequins apart innie Kaap on Saturday to book a place in the Champions Cup quarterfinals. The Stormers progressed to the last-eight round of the competition in their maiden campaign by claiming a thrilling 32-28 victory over the English Premiership side at Cape Town Stadium.

They will next weekend host French outfit Montpellier be jetting off to take on another Premiership side Exeter Chiefs in the next stage of the knockouts. We are playing in a @ChampionsCup quarterfinal next week. Just not sure where yet. #STOvHAR #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/De5QJrQfBl — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 1, 2023 While the final score gives the impression of a tight contest, the Kaapenaars were in full control for most of the match and held a 32-7 lead before Quins hit back in the final 10 minutes. 📁 Documents

└📁 #HeinekenChampionsCup

└📁 22/23

└📁 @THESTORMERS

└📁 Outrageous Tries



Yet another addition to the folder! What a finish from Damian Willemse 🤩⛈️🤩 pic.twitter.com/IbIhGZ21F8 — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 1, 2023 Man of the Match Deon Fourie scored a brace of tries as the home side took a 17-7 advantage into halftime and the veteran flanker also claimed crucial breakdown turnovers, including one on his tryline when the visitors threatened to work their way back into the match.

Top performer: Deon Fourie The key moments of the game came either side of the break as the Stormers repelled Quins to preserve their lead, before Damian Willemse produced an geharde finish in the corner at the other end of the pitch. Quins produced a late flurry through Alex Dombrandt and Springbok yster Andre Esterhuizen, but by then the damage had already been done as Manie Libbok’s 50-metre penalty was followed up by a maul try from Willie Engelbrecht. Dobson says: “We were very good, absolutely superb. Everything went according to our plan.

“A lot of people will talk about the last six minutes [but] the game was well won by then. “Our plan was to defend very well, which we did. “To be 32-7 up at around the 70th minute is pretty special, especially in our first Champions Cup knockout game against a team of that ability.”