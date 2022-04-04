The Stormers blew away Wales’ Ospreys 29-13 with a warrelwind start in their United Rugby Championship clash at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Victory for coach John Dobson’s men means they are now just one point behind fifth-placed Edinburgh and sixth on the overall standings, while topping the South African Conference by one point, with the Bulls, who they play this week, in second place.

After watching this match and the Stormers’ 23-20 win over Ulster, the Bulls will know that they have to be at their defensive best at the start of the match - this Stormers team will hit them with twee vinnige dwarsklappe from kick-off and they might never recover.

Just ask Ospreys about those twee plat hande.

STARMAN: Yster Manie Libbok

After conceding a third-minute penalty for a Ruhan Nel high tackle to give the Ospreys the first points of the match, the Stormers had their fans singing uit volle bors with an exciting try two minutes later.

A break by flyhalf and Man of the Match Manie Libbok saw him feed his scrumhalf Paul de Wet on his inside to race away (7-3).

Still dronk from the first klap, the Stormers then gave a goeie regter with a breathtaking touchdown in the ninth minute.

Lock Adre Smith ultimately picked up from a breakdown and sailed over, after an initial break by Evan Roos, before found Marvin Orie, who then passed to De Wet. The scrumhalf passed to Chad Solomon, who was tackled to set up the ruck from which Smith darted over (14-3).

After conceding another penalty, Libbok again broke the line in the 27th minute, before finding de Wet.

The scrumhalf was brought down and the ball eventually went wide to Hacjivah Dayimani, who passed to the gevaarlike Leolin Zas who then Jona Lomu’d Ospreys fullback Dan Evans on his way to the tryline (19-6).

Another Stormers penalty made it 22-6 at the break.

The punte dried up in the second half, with Zas producing a brilliant chip-and-chase to score in the 54th minute, after a good outside break by Rikus Pretorius (29-6).

The Ospreys then tried to save some face and got a consolation try on the final hooter via Max Nagy (29-13).

