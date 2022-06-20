The never-say-die visitors outscored the Free Staters by six tries to four to put themselves in a position to secure a maiden Currie Cup title.

Two tries at the death saw the Pumas stun the Cheetahs 38-35 in Saturday’s Currie Cup semifinal in Bloemfontein to set up the unlikeliest of deciders against Griquas this coming Saturday.

The Cheetahs found themselves in a sticky situation, trailing 17-7 and suffering a major blow when inspirational captain Ruan Pienaar limped off at the end of the first quarter.

However, a yellow card offence by flank Daniel Maartens, for illegally sacking a driving maul, spawned a 24-point swing in what looked to be a decisive 10-minute period before and after halftime.

The hosts remained in control up until the 75th minute when, leading by 11 points, speedster Rosko Specman saw yellow for a deliberate knockdown and the Pumas, in their first semifinal in 42 years, pounced, with replacements Simon Raw and Ali Mgijima scoring and Tinus de Beer converting both tries to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.