Replacements Joel Sclavi and Nicolas Sanchez scored late tries as Argentina beat Wales 29-17 in a tense World Cup quarterfinal at a raucous Stade de Marseille on Saturday, earning the South American side a third semifinal appearance.

Wales led 10-0 after the first quarter of the game as flyhalf Dan Biggar scored an early try, but ill-discipline allowed Argentina back into the contest and the boot of Emiliano Boffelli punished coach Warren Gatland’s side in a hugely disappointing end to their campaign.