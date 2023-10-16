Replacements Joel Sclavi and Nicolas Sanchez scored late tries as Argentina beat Wales 29-17 in a tense World Cup quarterfinal at a raucous Stade de Marseille on Saturday, earning the South American side a third semifinal appearance.
Wales led 10-0 after the first quarter of the game as flyhalf Dan Biggar scored an early try, but ill-discipline allowed Argentina back into the contest and the boot of Emiliano Boffelli punished coach Warren Gatland’s side in a hugely disappointing end to their campaign.
Boffelli kicked a 55-metre penalty to give Argentina a 12-10 advantage before scrumhalf Tomos Williams restored the Welsh lead with a burst through the Argentine defence.
¡𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗻![CDATA[]]>𝘁![CDATA[]]>𝗿![CDATA[]]>𝗲 𝗹![CDATA[]]>𝗼![CDATA[]]>𝘀 𝗰![CDATA[]]>𝘂![CDATA[]]>𝗮![CDATA[]]>𝘁![CDATA[]]>𝗿![CDATA[]]>𝗼 𝗺![CDATA[]]>𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝗷![CDATA[]]>𝗼![CDATA[]]>𝗿![CDATA[]]>𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝘀! ¡Nos vemos en París! 🫡#SomosLosPumas pic.twitter.com/eYhmpEtego— Los Pumas (@lospumas) October 14, 2023
But as both teams tired, it was Argentina who regained the momentum and concerted pressure on the Welsh line allowed Sclavi to barge over from close range in the 68th minute, before Nicolas Sanchez scored an intercept try in the 77th minute to complete a superb comeback win.
Emiliano y su larga distancia 🎯#SomosLosPumas pic.twitter.com/c3iASlhNA3— Los Pumas (@lospumas) October 15, 2023
Argentina will now face New Zealand in the semis on Friday.