Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos questioned Zakhele Lepasa’s lack of game time at PSL level after the 26-year-old clinched a 2-1 Afcon qualifier win over Morocco at the weekend. Saturday’s close range goal was the 26-year-old’s third in six international appearances after making debut last September in a friendly against Sierra Leone.

Lepasa is expected to return to Orlando Pirates after he was loaned to SuperSport United in January, but he only managed to play 23 times in all competitions this season. Bafana Bafana ⚽️🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 shocks Morocco 🦁![CDATA[]]>🇲![CDATA[]]>🇦 in style!@BafanaBafana #GSAVideo pic.twitter.com/ToiAFHZIjy — GOAL South Africa (@GOALcomSA) June 18, 2023 And while Jose Riveiro’s Bucs clinched the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup double and finished second in the PSL, one place above Gavin Hunt’s Matsatsantsa, Broos is krapping his kop. Speaking to SABC Sport, he says of his ace: “He didn’t play in Pirates, now with SuperSport he doesn’t play every game or parts of the game and I really don’t understand it.