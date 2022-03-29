The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Tuesday said football stadiums will be allowed to hold 50% capacity again, starting with the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals on April 8.

PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirmed the easing of restrictions. Only fully vaccinated fans will be allowed access to stadiums.

Fans will be required to produce a vaccine certificate or a negative Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours, and proof of identification to be admitted.

[ON AIR] The Premier Soccer League's chairman Irvin Khoza is briefing the media following the league's meeting to discuss whether or not fans will be allowed back into stadiums.



Tune into #Newzroom405 for more details. pic.twitter.com/MWmzqHTNQP — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) March 29, 2022

On Monday, the PSL's executive committee (exco) met to discuss the matter of allowing fans to return as spectators at matches after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that stadiums will be opened for professional sports events at 50% capacity.

Ever since Ramaphosa's announcement, the PSL has been under pressure to open its doors at stadiums so that fans can enjoy the live action.

Khoza said all competitions under the auspices of the PSL will have to obey the regulations without any exceptions.

IOL sport