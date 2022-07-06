The Premier Soccer League on Tuesday announced the launch of a new competition - The Carling Knockout Cup. Filling the void left by the Telkom Knockout, which fell away after the league and communications giants’ deal expired in 2020, the new tournament will kick off in the 2023/2024 season.

In 2023, Carling Black Label will be bringing you a soccer tournament like no other. Get ready!

#CarlingKnockout is coming soon… Watch this space! ⚽️ https://t.co/Zml0MwstN3 — SABreweries (@SABreweries) July 5, 2022 PSL chairman Irvin Khoza says: “The development and evolution of professional football in South Africa dates back to the 1960’s when the marriage between NSL and SAB was consummated. “The marriage has so many successes as SAB created the biggest beer brands on the continent and the PSL created the biggest professional football brand on the continent.” 🚨 BREAKING 🚨



Carling KO Cup has replaced the Telkom KO as the third knockout competition in the Premier Division of the PSL!



📹 #SABCSport Journalist @Velile_Mnyandu #SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/Z1sTkc2QWv — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) July 5, 2022 The tournament will include all 16 PSL sides and will take the regular early-season slot with the final being played in early December.

However, as with most Carling-sponsored sports events, fans will also get to play a part. Once the winner of the tournament proper is crowned, supporters will get the kans to vote for an all-star Carling Eleven squad to take on the champions. 🚨 BREAKING 🚨



