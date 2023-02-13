“Humbled” by Sri Lanka in their World Cup opener at Newlands on Friday night, South Africa Women wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta believes they have what it takes to bounce back against New Zealand on Monday at 7pm. Jafta and her teammates take the field at Boland Park against a Kiwi team who also has a point to prove after they were smashed by Australia by 97 runs in their first match of the tournament on Saturday.

The Proteas women’s side could only watch as Sri Lanka captain and opening batter Chamari Athapaththu steered her team to 129/4 in their 20 overs at Newlands with her knock of 68. 🚨 RESULT | SRI LANKA WIN BY 3 RUNS



The opening match of the #T20WorldCup went down to the wire as we come agonisingly short of the target#SAvSL #MyHero #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/sBPUUD7zrS — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 10, 2023 In reply the Proteas could only get 126/9 and fell three runs short. And Jafta says: “There’s this term that they use like just get the roughness off whatever. But, I think, you know, we literally tend to do this every single time especially in series we always lose the first one and we just bounce back.