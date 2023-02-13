“Humbled” by Sri Lanka in their World Cup opener at Newlands on Friday night, South Africa Women wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta believes they have what it takes to bounce back against New Zealand on Monday at 7pm.
Jafta and her teammates take the field at Boland Park against a Kiwi team who also has a point to prove after they were smashed by Australia by 97 runs in their first match of the tournament on Saturday.
The Proteas women’s side could only watch as Sri Lanka captain and opening batter Chamari Athapaththu steered her team to 129/4 in their 20 overs at Newlands with her knock of 68.
🚨 RESULT | SRI LANKA WIN BY 3 RUNS— Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 10, 2023
The opening match of the #T20WorldCup went down to the wire as we come agonisingly short of the target#SAvSL #MyHero #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/sBPUUD7zrS
In reply the Proteas could only get 126/9 and fell three runs short.
And Jafta says: “There’s this term that they use like just get the roughness off whatever. But, I think, you know, we literally tend to do this every single time especially in series we always lose the first one and we just bounce back.
“And I think it’s, critical to say that this wasn’t our best showing…
New day, new challenge at the #T20WorldCup 🏏— Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 13, 2023
Catch the #MomentumProteas in action against New Zealand in Paarl at 19:00 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#MyHero #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/B2IbMU3dDG
“Sometimes life does humble you and you just have to go back to the drawing board and see how you can improve and seeing where we can actually get better as a team because we also can't be complacent…”
New Zealand, meanwhile, were bowled out for just 76 runs in reply to Australia’s 173/9 in Paarl in their first match.