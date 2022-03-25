South Africa don’t skrik for no one after booking their place in the Women's World Cup semifinals on Thursday.

The Proteas qualified for the final four of the tournament in New Zealand after their round-robin match against the West Indies was washed out in Wellington.

On nine log points with their remaining group-stage match coming up against India at 3am Sunday morning, allrounder Marizanne Kapp reckons they will take on whoever they meet after they have finished focusing on the next game.

She told reporters: “We’re just happy to have qualified. We shift our focus to our game against India.

“We still have a few things we would like to work on. And it doesn't matter who we come up against in the semifinal.”

With the Windies currently in third with seven points after completing all of their seven round-robin games, SA could face the Calypso queens in the final four.

Fourth-placed England, who take on Bangladesh on Sunday, are also in the running, while India can dislodge the Windies with a win over SA this weekend.

Maar dit maak’ie saak’ie for Kapp, who is focused on upping their performance and going one better to reach a maiden final after their 2017 semifinal defeat to England.

She adds: “Like I said we still have to focus on our game against India because we want to finish the group stages well and then we’ll shift our focus to the semifinal.

“I feel like this time around, we will be better prepared.”

