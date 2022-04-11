Keshav Maharaj put South Africa firmly in the driving seat heading into the final day of their second Test against Bangladesh at St George’s Park.

Like he did in the first Test, which SA won by 220 runs at Kingsmead, Maharaj claimed late wickets in the final session of Day Four to break the spine of Bangladesh’s batting order.

As it stands, the visitors will enter play at 10am today on 27/3, chasing 413 runs for the win.

This after Maharaj (2/27) removed Hasan Joy(0) and Hossain Shanto (1/8) getting rid of Tamim Iqbal (13) with with the last ball of the day.

Moments earlier, South Africa declared their second innings on 176/6, with Sarel Erwee scoring 41 at the top of the order and Kyle Verreynne adding an unbeaten 39 towards the end.

South Africa already enjoyed a 236-run first innings lead, after scoring 453 in their first innings.

Maharaj was the hero with bat in hand as well, scoring 84 runs off just 95 balls.

Captain Dean Elgar (70), Keegan Petersen (64) and Temba Bavuma (67) all scored half-centuries, before Wiaan Mulder (3/25) and Simon Harmer (3/39) blasted through the visitors’ batting lineup to help bowl them out for just 217 runs.

Mominul Haque (5*) will resume Bangladesh’s innings today, as SA hunt for the remaining eight wickets for the win.

