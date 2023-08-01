South Africa’s Proteas bounced back in style at the Netball World Cup at the CTICC on Monday night, smashing Trinidad & Tobago 69-28. After losing to Jamaica in their final pool match on Sunday night, coach Norma Plummer’s team got their “Super Six” Group G stage off to the perfect start, sprinting to an 18-12 lead in the first quarter.

But the goals from goal shooter (GS) Ine-Mari Venter and goal attack (GA) Nichole Taljaard dried up at the start of the second quarter before they found their rhythm again to take a 33-15 half-time lead. Proteas magic 🪄



South Africa beat Trinidad & Tobago 69-28 to conclude the action here in Cape Town today 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#NWC2023 | #PutYourHandsUp pic.twitter.com/0t9taHgv8z — World Netball (@WorldNetball_) July 31, 2023 After a horrific third quarter against Jamaica which saw them concede 20 points and only score three on Sunday, Plummer changed things around and made wholesale changes after the break. It worked a treat as they opened up a 51-21 lead at the end of the third quarter, before finishing off their opponents 69-28.