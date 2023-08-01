South Africa’s Proteas bounced back in style at the Netball World Cup at the CTICC on Monday night, smashing Trinidad & Tobago 69-28.
After losing to Jamaica in their final pool match on Sunday night, coach Norma Plummer’s team got their “Super Six” Group G stage off to the perfect start, sprinting to an 18-12 lead in the first quarter.
But the goals from goal shooter (GS) Ine-Mari Venter and goal attack (GA) Nichole Taljaard dried up at the start of the second quarter before they found their rhythm again to take a 33-15 half-time lead.
After a horrific third quarter against Jamaica which saw them concede 20 points and only score three on Sunday, Plummer changed things around and made wholesale changes after the break.
It worked a treat as they opened up a 51-21 lead at the end of the third quarter, before finishing off their opponents 69-28.
With two points carried over from their pool, SA now have four log points from three games and face New Zealand on Wednesday and Uganda on Thursday to end the Super Sixes.
The top two teams of the group advance to the semifinals, with SA currently in third place on four points – two behind NZ in first and Jamaica in second on six points.