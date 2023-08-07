The two teams faced each other for the second time in a matter of days, after the South Africans bagged a narrow win in the previous meeting.

The Proteas ended their Netball World Cup campaign with a 49-46 loss against Uganda in their final game of the tournament at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Sunday.

Uganda were certainly the better team at the start of the game and the Proteas struggled to get past their defence. But once Elmere van der Berg finally got a point for the home team, they started to push a bit more.

🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🆚![CDATA[]]>🇺![CDATA[]]>🇬

Hard luck. Not the result we wanted. We gave it our all, but it wasn’t meant to be.



Above all. Thank you South Africa for 𝘂![CDATA[]]>𝗻![CDATA[]]>𝗶![CDATA[]]>𝘁![CDATA[]]>𝗶![CDATA[]]>𝗻![CDATA[]]>𝗴 behind the SPAR Proteas. 🙏#SPARProteas | #NWC2023 pic.twitter.com/VTxhqd6yYd — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) August 6, 2023

The nerves were showing for SA in their final game of the World Cup, this tournament also being the last for a few of the older players, so the emotions ran high.

The visitors seemed to be more settled held on to their lead. But Van der berg got the Proteas back to just one point behind at the end of the first quarter and levelling matters 23-all at halftime.