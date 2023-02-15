After a disappointing defeat to Sri Lanka in their Group 1 tournament opener, vice captain Chloe Tryon and her teammates turned on the style against the Kiwis to score 132/6 in their 20 overs before bowling out their visitors for just 67.

The Proteas women have found their fire again in their 65-run smashing of New Zealand in the World Cup in Paarl on Sunday evening.

Player of the Match Tryon was on fire and scored 40 runs with bat in hand and then also took 2/12 to help her team over the line.

RESULT: Proteas win by 65 runs



Nonkululeko Mlaba (3/10) came out firing to set the tone for what was a polished performance in the field to dismiss New Zealand for 67 and secure the first victory of the T20 World Cup.

Of their turnaround from the Sri Lanka game, Tryon says: “We spoke about it after the game and said in the changing romo that we are going to leave it here. Everyone then came with the mindset of working hard…

Chloe Tryon grabbed Nonkululeko Mlaba after the game to have a chat after their victory over New Zealand.

“And you can see that fire burning, everyone wanted it [the win] so badly. We have two really big games coming up and we have to make sure we have that fire burning and be ruthless as a bowling unit.”