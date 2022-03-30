The Proteas women’s side will be looking to do what their male counterparts could not to do date - reach a World Cup final.

Captain Sune Luus and her team take the field against England at the Hagley Oval at 3am on Wednesday morning, looking to book their place in the decider of the World Cup against either Australia or the West Indies, who played early this morning.

And men’s Test captain Dean Elgar believes that if they continue to do what they have been doing so far, they can make history and finally bring home the bacon.

Elgar, who is preparing his team for the start of the first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead tomorrow, says: “They’ve been brilliant...

SUPPORT: Proteas’ Dean Elgar

“Over the last two-three years they’ve definitely set the benchmark for cricket in our country and I think they are inspiring a lot more females to go out there and play the game. I don’t think the buck stops there, I think they’re inspiring a lot more boys and men to continue playing the game.

“They’ve got a massive game coming up and I think if they’re going to do what they’ve been doing of late, the result is going to be on their side more times than not.”

He adds: “Finals cricket is never easy, the way our ladies have conducted themselves around playing the game has been brilliant.

“I think it has rubbed off on the men’s game also, hopefully their success can continue and they can bring us some silverware.

