South African cricket fans will see a “bolder” Proteas team during next month’s World Cup campaign in India. The Proteas jetted off to India for the global showpiece at the weekend high on confidence following their come-from-behind 3-2 ODI series victory on home soil over Australia last week.

And as they hunt for a first World Cup trophy, captain Temba Bavuma - who will go to his first 50-over tournament - says they will do so with a fearless attitude. That #CWC23 fever is definitely kicking in 🔥



Woza Nawe! Back The Boys 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/kBDkmbnwoc — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 25, 2023 Asked what is different about this team, Bavuma explains: “If I look at the group of guys and the way we’ve gone about our business this year, I think it’s a stark contrast to what people have known about us as a team. “We’ve spoken a lot about being bold, fearless and positive, always looking for moments to move the game in our favour.

“That’s what the guys have challenged themselves and each other to go out and do in the field.” Coach Rob Walter’s manskappe will play Afghanistan in a warm-up match on Friday, before facing Sri Lanka in their tournament opener on October 7. Master Plan: Rob Walter As they set out to achieve what no other SA team could do before them, Bavuma says the players know the players what’s at stake and therefore needs no real motivation for what they’re about to attempt.