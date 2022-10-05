Rilee Rossouw smashed a maiden T20I century, as South Africa finally won a match on their tour of India after beating their hosts by 49 runs on Wednesday night. Rilee Rossouw scores his maiden T20I century! #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/73ih8Q0XrR — SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) October 4, 2022 With the three-match series already wrapped up 2-0 by the hosts heading into Tuesday’s final encounter in Indore, the Proteas had nothing to lose when they were sent in to bat.

Rilee Rossouw's maiden T20I century powered the Proteas to a 49-run win. https://t.co/TsXE2ZGdsk — SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) October 4, 2022 South Africa’s under-fire captain Temba Bavuma then again failed to trouble the scorers much and was caught at midwicket with his score on three. Luckily for Bavuma his opening partner Quinton de Kock was on fire and the scoreboard already read 30/0 at the time of the skipper’s departure. De Kock then teamed up with Rossouw as they smashed 90 runs for the second wicket, before De Kock (68 off 43 balls) was run out. Rossouw kapped aan to finish on an unbeaten 100 off 48 balls, with Tristan Stubbs (23 off 18) and David Miller (19 off 5) adding some big runs towards the end of the innings to help SA to 227/3 in their 20 overs.