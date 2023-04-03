Aiden Markram helped South Africa book their place at the World Cup with a maiden ODI century in Sunday’s 146-run win over the Netherlands at the Wanderers. The result, along with Friday’s eight-wicket victory in Benoni, clinched the all-important eighth and final automatic qualification log position in the Cricket World Cup Super League with 98 points.

Markram smashed a thrilling 175 off 126 balls in a moerse 370/8 total at the Bullring after the Dutch won the toss and invited their hosts to bat. 🚨 RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 146 RUNS



Sisanda Magala's maiden ODI 5-wicket haul complimented the effort with the bat as we dismiss the Netherlands for 224 and win the Betway ODI series 2-0#BetwayPinkODI #SAvNED #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/vdQsKzBV3X — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) April 2, 2023 Coming into bat with SA in a spot of bother at 32/2 after skipper Temba Bavuma (6) and Quinton de Kock (8) had departed early, Markram took the game by the scruff of the neck. In a 62-run third-wicket stand, he contributed 47 runs before reaching his 50 off 47 balls.

He played second fiddle in a 50-partnership with Heinrich Klaasen (28). Then he and David Miller klapped 199 off 118 for the fifth wicket to take SA to 344 in the 46th over. Tabraiz Shamsi catches up with Aiden Markram and Sisanda Magala after their career-best performances 👍



Full interview 🔗 https://t.co/GuHqlDtRMe#BetwayPinkODI #SAvNED #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/JrLgwdfUpx — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) April 3, 2023 And with Markram in sight of the first ODI 200 by a South African, he was caught on the rope looking for his eight maximum of a 24-boundary knock.