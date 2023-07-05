New Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino kook nie sag’ie and sommer branded his Blues the “greatest team in England” in his first interview at the club. Pochettino, 51, joins the club ahead of the new season after being let go by Paris St Germain last year.

And the former Tottenham Hotspur boss has wasted no time in starting the war of words with his former club, where he spent five years between 2014 and 2019, by saying: “I know Chelsea very well, it is one of the greatest clubs in the world. 'It’s a culture of winning here. We want to bring the happiness again to this great football club.' 🙌



Part one of our exclusive interview with Mauricio Pochettino! pic.twitter.com/rmWnGn3ARY — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 3, 2023 “So of course, it was easy for us to make the decision to move here. “In the last 10, 12, 15 years, Chelsea is the greatest team in England. I know very well the Premier League and what the culture of Chelsea means. I think our fans are excited to again be on the road of trying to win.

“It is exciting for us and what we want is to bring the happiness again to this great football club. Bold: Mentor Mauricio Pochettino. “We will work hard, play in a way the fans can enjoy football, and the history of Chelsea is to win - but it is important also in the way we are going to build those victories. “I always believe that together we can achieve everything you can’t put a limit. We are going to try to fight with this to be all together on a fantastic journey together.”