The reporter suggested that the coach had made the wrong call for picking Carter Gordon, 22, again for Saturday’s 4.35am Bledisloe Cup clash with New Zealand in Dunedin after his horror-show in last week’s 38-7 defeat to the same opposition.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones told a reporter straight that if he doesn’t know rugby, dan moet hy asseblief nie met hom praat nie.

Jones then haaked af: “I’m going to get it right and the player will get it right.

“To say that a young ten’s first game, you’ve got it wrong in selecting him, is just a load of rubbish mate.

“If you know anything about rugby, you know that tens need time in the seat.