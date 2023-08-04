Wallabies coach Eddie Jones told a reporter straight that if he doesn’t know rugby, dan moet hy asseblief nie met hom praat nie.
The reporter suggested that the coach had made the wrong call for picking Carter Gordon, 22, again for Saturday’s 4.35am Bledisloe Cup clash with New Zealand in Dunedin after his horror-show in last week’s 38-7 defeat to the same opposition.
Jones then haaked af: “I’m going to get it right and the player will get it right.
SAMU KEREVI 😤— Wallabies (@wallabies) August 4, 2023
📆 Sat 5 Aug 12:35pm AEST
📺 @stansportau @channel9 @9Gem #Wallabies @etoro_official pic.twitter.com/extkgZ6ElJ
“To say that a young ten’s first game, you’ve got it wrong in selecting him, is just a load of rubbish mate.
“If you know anything about rugby, you know that tens need time in the seat.
Your team for Bledisloe 2 🦘— Wallabies (@wallabies) August 2, 2023
📅 Sat 5 Aug 12:35pm AEST
📺 @stansportau @channel9 @9Gem
#Wallabies @etoro_official pic.twitter.com/JNrGtnmV9e
“If you don’t know anything about rugby, don’t talk to me.”
New Zealand
15 Will Jordan, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Braydon Ennor, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Finlay Christie, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane
(captain), 6 Samipeni Finau, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho and 1 Tamaiti Williams. Replacements: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Ofa Tuungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Luke Jacobson, 21 Aaron Smith, 22 Richie Mo’unga, 23 Dallas McLeod.
Australia
15 Andrew Kellaway, 14 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13 Jordan Petaia, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Carter Gordon, 9 Tate McDermott (captain), 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Tom Hooper, 6 Fraser McReight, 5 Richie Arnold, 4 Nick Frost, 3 Pone Fa’amausili, 2 David Porecki, 1 Angus Bell. Replacements: 16
Jordan Uelese, 17 James Slipper, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Will Skelton, 20 Rob Leota, 21 Nic White, 22 Quade Cooper, 23 Izaia Perese.