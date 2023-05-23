Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler is still seer from their poor start to the season. His Citizens failed to win any of their first five games of the last campaign before ending a respectable fourth, with a fighting 1-0 away win at Kaizer Chiefs with 10 men.

Due to a defensive injury crisis - with now-Mamelodi Sundowns star Terrence Mashego, Taariq Fielies and Thami Mkhize all injured, Nathan Fasika stuck in the DR Congo with passport issues, City were out of the MTN8 and bottom of the PSL by the end of August. Good morning 😄 pic.twitter.com/7qNBIwiP7v — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 21, 2023 And Tinkler says of their sukkelling season: “Everything had to do with the start we had. “You go five games without a win, the pressure is on.