England beat Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday to win their second T20 World Cup title and burnish their claim as the pre-eminent superpower in white ball cricket. Thirty years after losing the 50-over World Cup final to Pakistan at the MCG, England turned the tables on the south Asians with brilliant death bowling and a Ben Stokes half-century (52*) that reeled in a modest victory target of 138.

With allrounder Sam Curran recording a miserly 3/12, Pakistan collapsed in the final overs to finish on 137/8 after being sent in to bat by England captain Jos Buttler. Outplayed: Pakistan’s ysters didn’t pitch up The heavy rain forecast never hit the MCG as England, led by the unflappable Stokes, reeled in the total with six balls to spare. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid did the early damage for England with two wickets, including the key scalp of captain Babar Azam for 32, before Pakistan crumbled in the final overs, losing 4/10.