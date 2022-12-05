The PoleS managed to weather the storm and with the favourites perhaps a bit overconfident,Robert Lewandowski cracked a shot just wide from the edge of the area in the 25th minute. Midfielder Piotr Zielinski got even closer in the 37th minute , smashing his shot straight at Hugo Lioris from 25 yards before a follow-up was save by Raphel Varene off the line.But France then showed their quality to make the breakthrough on the stroke of halftime.

Les Bleu are through to their 🔟th World Cup quarter-final with Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe grabbing the goals 🔵⚪🔴 #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/gqn9YVRF5l

Oliver Giroud and Kylian Mbappe brace powered holders France into the World Cup quarterfinals with ladnmark goals in a 3-1 win over Poland last night.France started the last 16 clash at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor with intent, but just could not create clear openings to take the lead.

Out: Lewandowski and Poland

Mbappe played in Giroud on the edge of the area and the AC Millan ace swivelled before firing a low left-foot shot to become France’s top goalscorer of all time with 52 strikes.

After the break , Les Bleus took full control of the match in the early stages of the second half, but as Lewandowski and his manne pushed for an equalizer in the 74th minute , they were 2-0 down in the blink of an eye. Following a clearance , Giroud fed Ousmane Dembele to his right before picking Mbappe on the opposite flank to finish off a lightning counter.

And Mbappe added another ferocious finish in injury time after making space in the area to lay an early claim the Golden Boot with his fifth strike in Qatar. Lewandowski did get his goal in the end from a late penalty , which he had to retake.