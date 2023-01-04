Conte is not the most-liked man at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with fans losing patience after a fourth defeat (to Aston Villa 2-0 on the weekend) in their last seven Premier League matches.

Mauricio Pocchetinno is reportedly waiting in the wings to take the reins at Tottenham Hotspur should current coach Antonio Conte’s slump continue.

Their slump has seen them drop out of the top four and with Conte saying fans should have realistic expectations and that fourth place last season was a “miracle”, defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park at 10pm tonight could be the final straw.

Pochettino, meanwhile, told TalkSport last month: “I miss the Premier League. Why not [return to manage in England]? We are open. I love England, I love living in London and Barcelona. And of course if that possibility [to return] appears for sure we will consider taking it.”

Pochettino, 50, was a fan favourite at Spurs for the five years he coached the club between 2014 and 2019.