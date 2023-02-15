Ahead of Wednesday night’s last-16 first-leg trip to Borussia Dortmund, the fit-again rightback states: “I don’t think there’s a trophy we [Chelsea] can’t win”.

The Blues have spent a record £540m on 14 new arrivals - including Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk, on-loan Joao Felix and British football’s duurste player, Enzo Fernandez.

While a stuttering start to life under new coach Graham Potter has seen them knocked out of both domestic cups and struggling in 10th in the Premier League, Europe gives the two-time winners the chance to prove they’re worth the massive investment.

"I don't think there's a trophy we can't win" 🏆



Reece James says Chelsea are going to be the best team in the world 🔵 pic.twitter.com/qdpSrD9rZK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 13, 2023

And James says: “With the team we’re building, with all the young players, I think we’re going to be one of the best teams in the world.