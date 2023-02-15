Reece James reckons Chelsea’s new-look squad can bring home the Champions League trophy.
Ahead of Wednesday night’s last-16 first-leg trip to Borussia Dortmund, the fit-again rightback states: “I don’t think there’s a trophy we [Chelsea] can’t win”.
The Blues have spent a record £540m on 14 new arrivals - including Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk, on-loan Joao Felix and British football’s duurste player, Enzo Fernandez.
While a stuttering start to life under new coach Graham Potter has seen them knocked out of both domestic cups and struggling in 10th in the Premier League, Europe gives the two-time winners the chance to prove they’re worth the massive investment.
And James says: “With the team we’re building, with all the young players, I think we’re going to be one of the best teams in the world.
“When that happens I do not know, but I think with the team we are building and the structure the club is turning into with all the young players.”
He adds: “It’s a fresh competition and we have to go in on a clear canvas.
“We just need to try and play our football, we know what we are capable of doing. I feel like we have everything it takes to get the job done.”
They will have to stiek uit on Wednesday with their hosts looking for seventh win on bounce this year.
Dortmund’s 19-year-old England midfielder Bellingham warns: “Six in six [in 2023] in all competitions. Getting ready for Chelsea now and hopefully we will be going for seven in seven.”