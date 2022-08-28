Kaizer Chiefs became the third team to throw their name into the hat for the semi finals draw in the MTN8, knocking out Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday afternoon. In action that was highly anticipated, the match had a 30 minutes delay due to late arrival of supporters at the Danie Craven Stadium.

The MTN8 encounter started like a house on fire but none of the top-tier sides were able to find the back of the net in the first 10 minutes of the game. "Defensive blunders are the order of the day" 👀



Ashley Du Preez pounces on a loose pass to draw AmaKhosi level



📺 Stream #MTN8 live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/A4KSSZZIUo — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 28, 2022 It was in the eleventh minute when Stellies forward Junior Mendita had a clear cut opportunity to put the home side on the lead but failed to convert. It took 15 minutes for Amakhosi to get a shot target when Khama Billait was brought down by the The Maroons skipper Rafiq De Goede but Amakhosi failed to put the ball on the back of the net.

Stellies looked more dangerous when Sihle Nduli attempted to hit the upright after foul play by Kgaugelo Sekgota. The second half started like a house on fire when Sihle Nduli put the Home side on the lead in 48 minutes. It didn't take long when ex-Stellies Ashley du Preez got an equaliser for Kaizer chiefs in the 58th minute of the second half after a sloppy back pass by Stellenbosch defender Owshin Andries to veteran goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt.

Stellenbosch - ⚽️⚽️⚽️❌❌

Kaizer Chiefs - ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️



AmaKhosi are safely through to the #MTN8 last four 🔢 pic.twitter.com/1U8gkE85iH — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 28, 2022 After 80 minutes of display by the two sides it was Stellies who looked to pose danger but the highly skilled Sihle Nduli failed to put the home team in the lead. In the 86 Du Preez had a chance to seal the game but his attempts went away. Lee Langeveldt was the difference when Kaizer Chiefs had a chance to seal the game.