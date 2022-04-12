Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says they gave Liverpool an extra lewe in the title race, by not beating them in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

The result means City, who twice held the lead in the encounter, are still at the top of the standings - one point above the Reds, with seven matches to play.

Guardiola says of the result: “We know they will fight until the end.

“We know if we draw a game we will not be champions. Now we know it. It will be difficult, but for them too. They also have to win all the games too and we will see.

GO AGAIN: Red's Jurgen Klopp

“I have to review the game but [I feel] we missed an opportunity to beat them.”

Guardiola will have another opportunity to get the better of Jurgen Klopp and his Reds when the two teams cross swords in Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal.

Before then, both teams have Champions League quarterfinal second legs to pak aan tomorrow night, with City taking a 1-0 lead to Atletico Madrid and Liverpool welcoming Benfica with 3-1 advantage.

And Red boss Klopp adds: “We have now two massive games for us: we have Benfica on Wednesday and City again Saturday and then after that it really starts.

“Yeah, but it’s actually cool, it’s good, we are where we want to be, we are close to an incredible side.”

