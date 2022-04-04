Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has vowed to give Manchester City “a proper battle” for the Premier League trophy and Pep Guardiola is waiting for him at the Etihad Stadium.

After beating Watford and Burnley (both 2-0) respectively, City lead the second-placed Reds by a single point at the end of this weekend’s round of Prem fixtures.

And with eight games left, the next one could determine the outcome of this season’s Premier League title race, with City hosting Liverpool at the Etihad on Sunday.

PROMISE: Reds boss Jurgen Klopp

Following his side’s 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday, Guardiola says: “The next Premier League game we will play against Liverpool so we know they are going to win almost all the games - hopefully not the next one - but we will try to do the same…

“We will fight. The opponent is so tough and good, but they said we will make a proper battle and we accept that.”

Temporarily taking the lead after beating Burnley, Klopp says of the title race: “You can’t give an inch. To keep in the title race we have to win our football games, otherwise it will be really tricky.

“The next Premier League game is a big one, we can’t hide from that…”

Before Guardiola and Klopp can get their hands on each other, they have midweek Champions League quarterfinal matches to prepare for.

City host Atletico Madrid tomorrow night, while Liverpool travel to Benfica.

