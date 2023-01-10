The demolition of Graham Potter’s Blues at the Etihad Stadium booked passage to the FA Cup fourth round, where they could face the Gunners, who locked horns with Oxford United last night.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola warned Premier League leader Arsenal that “this is who we are” after his manne klapped Chelsea 4-0 on Sunday night.

A double from Riyad Mahrez, including a stunning freekick and a late penalty, plus a spotkick from Julian Alvarez and a Phil Foden strike sealed a second win in four days over Chelsea, following Thursday night’s 1-0 Premier League win at Stamford Bridge, which closed the gap to Mikel Arteta’s side to five points.

23' Mahrez ⚽️

30' Alvarez ⚽️

38' Foden ⚽️

85' Mahrez ⚽️



Highlights of our huge win in the FA Cup! 📺 pic.twitter.com/OExNtx8WUp — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 9, 2023

And after Sunday’s convincing win, Guardiola insists the real City are standing up as they prepare for tomorrow night’s League Cup quarterfinal against Southampton.

He says: “We gave Chelsea no time. When we play in this way, with this incredible hunger, as a manager who realise when it drops.