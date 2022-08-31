The Premier League’s defending champions twice had to come from behind to get results in their last two games, trailing Newcastle 3-1 before fighting back to make it 3-3 and then going down 2-0 to Crystal Palace before winning 4-2 at the weekend.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says they’ll have to fix their plumbing issues in the backline, because if they are going to continue leaking goals they’ll be in trouble.

Up against Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday at 8.30pm, Guardiola has warned his backline to plug the gaps.

He says: “We have to try to avoid it. In the past years when we were down it was difficult to come back, we’ve improved and can do it. We have to avoid it as much as possible. It’s risky, one day we won’t be able to come back.”

Forest, who have made a total of 18 signings to date, will no doubt go out guns blazing in the hopes of once again catching the champs off-guard early on at the back.