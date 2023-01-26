Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he doesn’t fear Arsenal’s ex-factor ahead of tomorrow night’s FA Cup fourth-round clash. The heavyweight showdown will see Oleksandr Zinchenko, who along with Gabriel Jesus, made the offseason switch to the Gunners, return to the Etihad Stadium for the first time.

Zinchenko and the injured Jesus have been key to Arsenal's rise to the top of the Premier League and, under Guardiola's former No.2 Mikel Arteta, are shaping up to be the biggest challengers to City's title.



Looking ahead to Arsenal! 👊 pic.twitter.com/a0FQCBRWWj — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 25, 2023 They will still have to meet twice in the league to decide the fate of the trophy. And while Zinchenko and the Gunners arrive looking to do the Manchester double after beating United 3-2 in the league at the weekend, Guardiola insists he doesn’t miss his exes.

Top guns: Oleksandr Zinchenko and Mikel Arteta Asked if he regrets letting his stars go, he says: “No I don’t regret it. “They helped us a lot, but it is not about that. It was their choice, absolutely. I never forced one player to leave, it is them, the club, decisions.” He does, however, admit that the Gunners are balling and have alles to test his side, led by in-form Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.