Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he doesn’t fear Arsenal’s ex-factor ahead of tomorrow night’s FA Cup fourth-round clash.
The heavyweight showdown will see Oleksandr Zinchenko, who along with Gabriel Jesus, made the offseason switch to the Gunners, return to the Etihad Stadium for the first time.
Zinchenko and the injured Jesus have been key to Arsenal’s rise to the top of the Premier League and, under Guardiola’s former No.2 Mikel Arteta, are shaping up to be the biggest challengers to City’s title.
They will still have to meet twice in the league to decide the fate of the trophy.
And while Zinchenko and the Gunners arrive looking to do the Manchester double after beating United 3-2 in the league at the weekend, Guardiola insists he doesn’t miss his exes.
Asked if he regrets letting his stars go, he says: “No I don’t regret it.
“They helped us a lot, but it is not about that. It was their choice, absolutely. I never forced one player to leave, it is them, the club, decisions.”
He does, however, admit that the Gunners are balling and have alles to test his side, led by in-form Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.
Comparing his side to Arteta’s, the Spaniard adds: “See what we have now and then Arsenal. They have everything, all the pieces.
“They defend with 10 players in the box, five in the back, six in the back, good transitions, they win duels. How they look at each other, communicate. This is football.”