Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is paaping over the fitness of defensive rock Gabriel Magalhaes ahead of Sunday’s Premier League title test at Newcastle. Brazilian centreback Gabriel sukkelled to finish the Gunners’ 3-1 derby win over Chelsea on Tuesday night, with the medical team making running repairs on the player.

Gabriel was eventually replaced by Rob Holding in the 85th minute, having been partnered with Polish defender Jakub Kiwior in his full Premier League debut. With other first-choice defender William Saliba already missing since the start of April and and Takehiro Tomiyasu ruled out for the season, Arteta is worried about his defensive situation with their title hopes fading. Of Gabriel, he says: "He wasn't comfortable.

“We tried for 10 or 15 minutes but he could not carry on which is strange for Gabi. “So we are a bit concerned about that because normally he’s not one that wants to leave the pitch.” Earlier, Arsenal were ruthless against Frank Lampard’s Blues as they snapped a four-match winless run.