The Stormers suffered a helse setback in their quest for a home United Rugby Championship semifinal after their 24-26 defeat to Munster on Saturday. Defending URC champions, the Stormers had to settle for two log points after surrendering their first home loss since December 2021, when the Irish giants left Cape Town Stadium with a bonus-point victory.

The teams were tied 12-12 at the break, but the visitors capitalised on the Kaapenaars’ errors, and they were on the scoresheet early when hooker Diarmuid Barron powered over from a maul for the first of his two tries on the night. Just short, although we fought to the end to claim two bonus points against Munster. #STOvMUN #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/5Jyr7Jy3RD — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 15, 2023 Shocked by the fighting Irish, the Stormers sukkeled with Munster’s breakdown pressure throughout the match and got a skrik in the first half where they had a penalty reversed, before Seabelo Senatla was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle and the tourists added a second try . While the Stormers got back on level terms before the interval, they failed to score in the opening 10 minutes of the second half when they had their opponents pinned in the 22.

😤 Not much would have stopped @RuhanNel7 there. #STOvMUN #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/bNFnG4wbMF — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 15, 2023 Munster took their kanse when Shane Daley punished a defensive fout from Suleiman Hartzenberg out wide, before Gavin Coombes barged over from a moerse maul to leave the hosts with too much to do in the final 10 minutes. Crucial: Malherbe, right, scored for the Stormers before halftime Manie Libbok missed three key kicks at goal before Ruhan Nel’s late try as the hosts fell short. Speaking post-match, Dobson was more omgekrap about losing a potential home URC semi than their unbeaten home record – Ulster leapfrogged his manne into second place on the log, with the Stormers trailing the northern Irish side by two points going into the final round.

Omgekrap: boss John Dobson Dobbo says: “Today was a major disappointment. The winning run was going to go at some stage [but] we wanted to stay at home. “We wanted to provide the occasion of a home semifinal and wanted to keep it in our own hands. “I don’t think those two bonus points are going to make a difference, to be honest.