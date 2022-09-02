Australia coach Dave Rennie is skrikkerig for a “wounded” South African team ahead of their Rugby Championship clash in Sydney on Saturday at 11.35am.
Rennie named an unchanged starting XV from the team that humbled South Africa 25-17 in Adelaide last weekend.
And while they will take the field with confidence, knowing they can beat the world champions, Rennie warns in a statement released by the squad: “While rapt with last week’s effort, we’re well aware of the challenge a wounded Springbok poses and the intensity we will require again on Saturday night.”
Dead last on the Rugby Championship log after two defeats from three outings, it’s do-or-die-time for the Springboks, who made a total of nine changes to their starting lineup for the clash.
Coach Jacques Nienaber, who is beginning to feel the heat of the fans’ frustrations after back-to-back defeats to the All Blacks, who face Argentina at 9.05am, knows his team has to win if they want to keep alive their hopes of winning the tournament.
With three rounds to play and only five points separating them and Argentina in first place, Nienaber says: “It’s a must-win for all the teams. “The Championship is halfway through and it’s very tight currently. Whichever team wants to win, needs to win the last three games - we’re all in the same boat.”
Australia: 15 Reece Hodge, 14 Tom Wright, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Hunter Paisami, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Nic White, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 6 Jed Holloway; 5 Matt Philip, 4 Rory Arnold; 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga’a, 1 James Slipper (captain).
Replacements: 16 David Porecki, 17 Scott Sio, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Rob Leota, 21 Pete Samu, 22 Jake Gordon, 23 Andrew Kellaway.
South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff.
Replacements: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Kwagga Smith, 20 Duane Vermeulen, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Warrick Gelant.