Australia coach Dave Rennie is skrikkerig for a “wounded” South African team ahead of their Rugby Championship clash in Sydney on Saturday at 11.35am.

BANG: Wallabies boss Dave Rennie

And while they will take the field with confidence, knowing they can beat the world champions, Rennie warns in a statement released by the squad: “While rapt with last week’s effort, we’re well aware of the challenge a wounded Springbok poses and the intensity we will require again on Saturday night.”

Dead last on the Rugby Championship log after two defeats from three outings, it’s do-or-die-time for the Springboks, who made a total of nine changes to their starting lineup for the clash.

Coach Jacques Nienaber, who is beginning to feel the heat of the fans’ frustrations after back-to-back defeats to the All Blacks, who face Argentina at 9.05am, knows his team has to win if they want to keep alive their hopes of winning the tournament.