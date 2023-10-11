Proteas batting coach JP Duminy says they are expecting Australia to come at them hard in their Cricket World Cup clash in Lucknow, India on Thursday. South Africa got their World Cup campaign off to the perfect start when they beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their tournament opener at the weekend, while Australia went down to hosts India by six wickets in their first match after a horror show by their batsmen saw them dismissed for just 199 runs.

Add to this humiliation that South Africa fought back from 2-0 down to win their five-match ODI series 3-2 as both teams finalised their preparations for India and Duminy knows these Aussie are gonna stiek uit wild. New Zealand are top of the standings after the first round of matches 🇳![CDATA[]]>🇿#CWC23 stats 👉https://t.co/HEPMdZQumg pic.twitter.com/tU7SWKjVbP — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 9, 2023 He says: “Having had personal experiences against them when their backs are against the wall, they’re gonna come out firing. Knowing their personality, it doesn’t take them away from their style of play - they’re gonna come harder. “Our response to that is to try and stay in our bubble of process…