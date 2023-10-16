Owen Farrell scored a late drop goal and penalty on Sunday night to send England into the Rugby World Cup semifinals with a tense and nervy 30-24 victory over Fiji. First-half tries from centres Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant had looked to have sent England on their way to a semifinal against either hosts France or reigning champions South Africa, who played on Sunday night.

But Fiji, who scored tries through Viliame Mata, Peni Ravai and Vilimoni Botitu, produced a stirring fightback to make it 24-24 with minutes to play in in Marseille. The start of a 𝗺![CDATA[]]>𝗮![CDATA[]]>𝘀![CDATA[]]>𝘀![CDATA[]]>𝗶![CDATA[]]>𝘃![CDATA[]]>𝗲 week for England 🌹#ENGvSA | #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/s8tfCU8g9C — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 16, 2023 It was, however, the boot of the experienced Farrell, who contributed 20 points, that won the day in the end. Stunned into action by a quick double from Fiji as they closed the gap from 24-10 to 24-24 with 10 minutes to go, Farrell landed the drop goal two minutes later and then kicked the winning penalty with two minutes to play.