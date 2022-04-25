Stormers coach John Dobson says their second half performance in their 32-7 win over Glasgow Warriors was the best they played yet this season.

Eating lemoene at 13-7 up, after Stormers centre Rikus Pretorius’ 35th minute touchdown cancelled out that of Jack Dempsey’s earlier, the Stormers produced champagne rugby at its finest in the second 50 to score 19 unanswered points.

Analysing his team’s performance after the match, Dobson says of the Stormers who are now second on the United Rugby Championship log: “That second half was probably our best performance this whole campaign…”

MAGICAL: Ace Warrick Gelant

It was a thing of beauty. In fact, they had turned on the style five metres before the break, when fullback Damian Willemse ran from left to right on the field after a maul from the opposition 22. Looking for an opening, he found Pretorius who hit the ball at pace with the perfect angle to dot down the first try.

Then, 13 minutes after the break, second-half replacement Warrick Gelant made his stem dik to put Hacjivah Dayimani into space after an aerial battle with the hosts. The flanker then sprinted for 20-plus metres, before finding No.9 Herschel Jantjiees for their second try (18-7).

Two minutes later Gelant and Dayimani combined again to send wing Leolin Zas through - this time Gelant showing great soft hands to pull in two defenders with his pass before his flanker made the final pass.

HAPPY MAN: John Dobson

Gelant’s touch was pure class.

In the last minute of the match, Gelant found (you guessed it) Dayimani on the left wing. The flanker then cut in and was brought down give or take 12 metres from the tryline, with Evan Roos then getting the ball and doing the rest to dot down for a 32-7 scoreline.

Climbing the ladder to second, the Stormers next host log leaders in the Mother City on Saturday.

Stormers – Tries: Rikus Pretorius, Herschel Jantjies, Leolin Zas and Evan Roos; Conversions: Manie Libbok (3); Penalties: Libbok (2).

Warriors – Try: Jack Dempsey; Conversion: Ross Thompson.

[email protected]