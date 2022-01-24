South Africa used a get-out-of-jail free card against India at Newlands yesterday, ultimately winning the final match of the tour by four runs to seal a 3-0 series win.

Chasing 288 for the win, India looked dead and buried at 223/7 with 7.5 overs left.

But a superb 54 off just 34 balls by Deepak Chahar set up a thrilling finale, with the visitors needing just eight runs off the last 12 balls.

South Africa, meanwhile, needed wickets and got the three required in the end to bowl out India for 283 runs.

DESTROYED: Andile Phehlukwayo

In truth, the visitors should never have been in that position had it not been for some swak bowling at the death.

Lungi Ngidi (3/58) and Sisanda Magala (1/69) would have felt they should have done better, but Ngidi got the crucial wicket of Chahar - caught by Pretorius, before Andile Phehlukwayo (3/40) and Pretorius (2/54) combined to finish off the visitors in the last two overs.

But the foundation for the win was laid by their batsman - and in particular Quinton de Kock.

After blasting 78 runs off 66 balls in Paarl on Friday to win the Man of the Match award and help SA seal the three-match series 2-0, De Kock continued in the same vein to score 124 off 130 balls to help South Africa to 287 all out.

Having lost Janneman Malan (1), Temba Bavuma (8) and Aiden Markram (15) early, De Kock and Rassie van der Dussen shared a 144-run fourth wicket partnership before the former pulled a Jasprit Bumrah (2/52) delivery straight into the hands of Shikhar Dhawan.

That wicket sparked a collapse, as SA lost their last seven wickets for just 73 runs - Prasidh Krishna (3/59) doing the most damage, as David Miller added 39 runs to SA’s 287 all out.

India’s reply started slowly after KL Rahul edged a Lungi Ngidi ball to first slip with the score on 18.

But then Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan scored 98 runs for the second wicket, before the latter was caught behind off Phehlukwayo.

Rishabh Pant joined Dhawan back in the hut in the same over, with Phehlukwayo’s double strike shifting the momentum of the game again (116/3).

When Kohli was he was caught by Bavuma - running back at cover point off Keshav Maharaj - you got the sense that it was game over at 156/4 in the 32nd over.

But then Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 32 balls) and Chahar entered the fray and nearly took the game away from their hosts.

