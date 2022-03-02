Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his manne won’t get carried away by talk of a possible quadruple.

The Reds won the first of four trophies on offer this season by beating Chelsea in the League Cup final on Sunday night.

With his side six points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with a game in hand and leading Champions League last-16 rivals Inter Milan 2-0 ahead of next week’s second leg, their next assignment is an FA Cup fifth-round clash with Norwich tonight.

And ahead of the 10.15pm match at Anfield, Klopp says his manne won’t be adding an extra pressure on themselves as they dream the impossible dream.

CONFIDENT: Coach Jurgen Klopp

He says: “No team has ever won it [the quadruple]. It’s not that we are even close to it.

“We have won the League Cup, we are behind City in the league and now we have Norwich in the FA Cup after 120 minutes on Sunday

I don't see it as a compliment but it's better people think we can do good things rather than be useless.

The reality is to win something you have to be focused on the next step and not the one after that. That's what we do.”

DONE: Reds have the league Cup

With another huge Premier League test against top-four hopefuls West Ham coming up on Saturday night, before hosting Atletico next Tuesday, Klopp is taking nothing for granted.

After beating the Canaries 3-1 in the league just two weekends ago, thanks to goals from Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz, Klopp is confident his “mentality monsters” will have their heads in the game tonight.

He adds: “Looking back at Chelsea game, the mentality of both teams was at an incredible level.

“The concentration level of both teams was insane. It’s very good and very important. Will we have that for the rest of the season? I don’t know but we will try.”

[email protected]