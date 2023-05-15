Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok scored 23 points as the Stormers beat Connacht 43-25 in their United Rugby Championship semifinal at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. Libbok dotted down twice to win the Man of the Match award, as the defending champions booked back-to-back home finals in the first two years of the URC.

The victory will see coach John Dobson’s charges return to Cape Town Stadium for the decider on May 27, after Munster stunned Irish giants and regular-season log leaders Leinster 16-15 in the late match on Saturday night to book their trip to the Mother City. 😂 "Baie Dankie!"



Angelo Davids and Manie Libbok talk us through their epic try against Connacht! pic.twitter.com/eLNJuirTS5 — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) May 14, 2023 Judging by the strong end to the Stormers’ match against Connacht, they will be full of confidence that they can successfully defend their crown at home. Outscoring their visitors six tries to four, it took captain Steven Kitshoff’s team a while to get going, with Connacht sprinting to an 8-0 lead after a Jack Carty penalty conversion and a Mack Hansen try in the corner in the 13th minute.

Two minutes later, Libbok gave the perfect cross-kick-pass for Leolin Zas to collect and dive over (8-7). A 25th minute Libbok penalty kick gave the Stormers the lead for the first time (10-8), before centre Dan Du Plessis broke free down the left touchline from a quick throw-in before passing to scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, who found Libbok on his inside to round off (17-8). ⭐️ Your @Vodacom #URC Player of the Match ⭐️



🏅 Manie Libbok | @TheStormers#UnitedWeRise | #STOvCON pic.twitter.com/C9CdNl0u10 — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) May 13, 2023 Right wing Angelo Davids then bulldozed two Irish players from a lineout before passing to Libbok for the flyhalf’s second try in the 33rd minute (24-8).

Connacht had to play catchup and got five points on the stroke of half time via flank Conor Oliver from close quarters (24-13). With a little over 20 minutes left, No.8 Shamus Hurley-Langton powered over with a two-metre leg drive and a couple of Stormers on his back (24-20). Sensing their in danger, Stormers centre Ruhan Nel broke Connacht’s line and freed Zas down the left touchline. The winger then popped the ball to replacement scrumhalf Paul de Wet who ran in the try 15 minutes from time (31-20).

The Irishmen, though, refused to lie down and a beautiful backline move saw Byron Ralston run in their fourth try down the right touchline (31-25). Top finish: Hacjivah Dayimani But Stormers flanker Hacjivah Dayimani had seen enough and brought the match to an end with two great try assists - first setting up Marcel Theunissen with a basketball pass after winning a loose ball Connacht failed to collect from a Libbok kick, before collecting a Libbok cross kick and then giving a superb backhanded pass to Nel to finish a breathtaking move and match 43-25. Stormers 43 (24) Connacht 25 (13)