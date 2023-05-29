The stadium’s turf was op its laastes in Saturday’s final, which the Irish visitors won 19-14 - scoring a try five minutes from the end after keeping the ball through multiple phases.

Munster captain Peter O’Mahoney says they scored a lovely try to sink the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium to announce themselves as the new United Rugby Championship champions, despite the poor pitch conditions in the Mother City.

And O’Mahoney says of the try they scored: “The pitch was poor and the ball was greasy, so it was an unbelievable try at the end. So I am delighted.”

Coach Graham Rowntree adds of his team winning their first trophy in 12 years: “It’s not sunk in yet, it won’t sink in for a long time.

“It’s not been straightforward, we’ve had some challenges. This was the sixth game on the road and to come and do this I’m immensely proud of the group.”