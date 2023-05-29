Munster captain Peter O’Mahoney says they scored a lovely try to sink the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium to announce themselves as the new United Rugby Championship champions, despite the poor pitch conditions in the Mother City.
The stadium’s turf was op its laastes in Saturday’s final, which the Irish visitors won 19-14 - scoring a try five minutes from the end after keeping the ball through multiple phases.
And O’Mahoney says of the try they scored: “The pitch was poor and the ball was greasy, so it was an unbelievable try at the end. So I am delighted.”
MUNSTER ARE #URC CHAMPIONS!!!#STOvMUN #SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/UiMal3DmAC— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) May 27, 2023
Coach Graham Rowntree adds of his team winning their first trophy in 12 years: “It’s not sunk in yet, it won’t sink in for a long time.
“It’s not been straightforward, we’ve had some challenges. This was the sixth game on the road and to come and do this I’m immensely proud of the group.”
🥶 "He has ice in his veins!"— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) May 28, 2023
Jack Crowley drains a vital conversion from the touchline 🔥#STOvMUN #MunsterInSA 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 #SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/urnIcjYrF1
The last time Munster won the URC was 2010/11.