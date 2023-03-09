Manchester United will continue to back captain Bruno Fernandes as they gear up to host Real Betis in their Europa League last-16 first leg on Thursday at 10pm. Fernandes copped a lot of flak for his attitude in the Red Devils’ humiliating 7-0 Premier League defeat to archrivals Liverpool last weekend.

Such was the disgust in the Portuguese ace’s attitude that there were calls to have him axed as skipper while regular captain Harry Maguire is unavailable. Our #UEL last-16 tie starts here! 👊#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 9, 2023 Asked if he will captain the team again on Thursday night, coach Erik ten Hag: “Yes, definitely. I think he’s playing a brilliant season, he’s played an important role in the position that we are. "I'm really happy that Bruno Fernandes is our captain!" ©️



Erik ten Hag says everyone 'makes mistakes' and confirms Fernandes will remain as Manchester United captain if Harry Maguire does not play. 🔴pic.twitter.com/yWy5WlQeig — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 8, 2023 “He’s giving energy to the team, running a lot with intensity, in the right way. He’s pointing and coaching players, he’s an inspiration for the whole team.

“No one is perfect, everyone makes mistakes. I’m really happy to have Bruno Fernandes in my team and I’m happy with him as our captain with Harry not on the pitch.” Moving on: Coach Erik ten Hag Ten Hag also believes the Liverpool bloodbath is now behind them and adds: “The players reflected well. We also know in a season setbacks will always be there. “This was a huge setback, clear, but we had a run with 23 games with one loss and that was the second. It had a lot of lessons in it and it can help us in the future.

“Use all the energy and focus on the next game.” Ten Hag, though, is wary of former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini’s visitors, who beat them 1-0 in a friendly during the World Cup break. He tells Uefa.com: “We played them during the winter break, so we know that only when you play your best do you have a chance to survive and reach the next round﻿.”