Novak Djokovic said he was not against vaccination but would skip Grand Slam tournaments if he was forced to take the jab against Covid- 19.

Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, was deported from Australia after an 11-day rollercoaster experience involving two visa cancellations and two court challenges and five nights in two stints at an immigration detention hotel.

It led to the 20-time majors winner missing out on the chance to make history in Melbourne and become the first man to 21 Grand Slam titles.

He had to watch from the sidelines as great rival Rafael Nadal took that honour at the Lod Laver Arena.

HISTORY MAKER: Rafael Nadal

After his humiliation Down Under, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open set to follow suit by only allowing vaccinated players to compete, the 20-time majors winner says: “Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay

“I was never against vaccination. But I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.

“I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus.”

The 34-year-old added that he will keep open and could take the vaccine in the future, having been jabbed against childhood illness.

