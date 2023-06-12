Novak Djokovic made history on Sunday night, beating Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open to claim an unrivalled 23rd Grand Slam title.
Following a slow start, Djokovic trailed 4-1 in the first set, as Ruud, who lost in the final to Rafael Nadal last year, looked like he would cause the upset of the tournament.
But it wasn’t to be for the fourth-seeded Norwegian, as Djokovic showed his class to fight back and win that set 7-6.
New level unlocked 🔓@DjokerNole is back on top of the men’s leaderboard.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/83t4CXrw75— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2023
The Grand Slam record-holder took the next set 6-3 and never looked back.
Ruud wanted to stay in the contest in the third set, but Djokovic broke in the 11th game and then served for the match to win it 7-5.
With the win, Djokovic became the first male player to win each of the four Grand Slams at least three times.
Novak Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud in the men's singles final to capture Grand Slam title No. 23.— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2023
Highlights of the day by @emirates #FlyBetter #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/AGoZvp4mI4
The victory also Djokovic set a new Grand Slam record of 23 wins - with Nadal in second - and strengthening the Serbians case of being the GOAT (Greatest of All Time).
In the women’s draw, Polish world No.1 Iga Swiatek won gold when she beat Czech Karolina Muchova in three sets 6-2, 5-7 and 6-4 on Saturday.