Novak Djokovic made history on Sunday night, beating Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open to claim an unrivalled 23rd Grand Slam title. Following a slow start, Djokovic trailed 4-1 in the first set, as Ruud, who lost in the final to Rafael Nadal last year, looked like he would cause the upset of the tournament.

But it wasn’t to be for the fourth-seeded Norwegian, as Djokovic showed his class to fight back and win that set 7-6. New level unlocked 🔓@DjokerNole is back on top of the men’s leaderboard.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/83t4CXrw75 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2023 The Grand Slam record-holder took the next set 6-3 and never looked back. Ruud wanted to stay in the contest in the third set, but Djokovic broke in the 11th game and then served for the match to win it 7-5.