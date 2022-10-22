Nottingham Forest stunned Liverpool as Taiwo Awoniyi sealed a 1-0 win with a second-half goal to lift the Midlands club off the foot of the Premier League table on Saturday. A below-par Liverpool, seeking a third consecutive league win, could have few complaints as Forest produced a superb performance to earn their second win of the season.

Juergen Klopp's side were off the pace in the first half as a disciplined Forest side knocked them out of their rhythm. The City Ground in Nottingham erupts 🤯



Former Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi breaks the deadlock. The Reds have it all to do now.



Former Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi breaks the deadlock. The Reds have it all to do now.

Forest went ahead in the 55th minute when Awoniyi poached a rebound after his initial effort struck the post. The hosts were dangerous on the counter-attack and had several chances to give themselves some breathing space.