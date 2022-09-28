Hugo Broos says a number of his recent Bafana Bafana picks have blown their international chances. Head coach Broos was forced to call up PSL stars for international friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana with many of his regulars missing due to injury.

And while South Africa beat the Leone Stars 4-0 on Saturday with a brace from one such player, Themba Zwane, the Belgian was unimpressed with what he saw in Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Botswana. DISAPPOINTED: Coach Hugo Broos The boss says: “First of all, I am happy with the victory. It was our goal to have two victories, and we have them. So I am satisfied and happy with that. “But I am not happy with the performance. This is not what we expected. I think it’s clear that some players are not good enough to play at this level.

“The PSL is something else, but the international games are tougher, quicker and different.” LITTLE IMPACT: Forward Pule Mmodi Broos would have been disappointed with late call-up Ashley du Preez as the Kaizer Chiefs striker fluffed two big kanse to grab a maiden goal. Golden Arrows forward Pule Mmodi and Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele also did little to convince the coach they have what it takes as rightback Khuliso Mudau and goalkeeper Veli Mothwa were liabilities.