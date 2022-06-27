A number of South African soccer fans are omgekrap about the re-election of Danny Jordaan as South African Football Association (Safa) president on Saturday. With his Vision 22 having come and gone, Bafana Bafana are no closer to reaching the World Cup playoffs - in fact, they missed out on Qatar altogether.

The “Vision” also saw Bafana at all big tournaments, but the team, ranked 68th in the world, missed out on Afcon qualification when the tournament was played in Cameroon last year. CRITICAL: Shakes Mashaba Still, Jordaan kicked serious butt in the Safa elections held in Sandton on Saturday when he won 186 votes opposed to the 27 won by Ria Ledwaba and eight by Solly Mohlabeng. South African soccer fans weren’t having any of it, with former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba telling Newzroom Afrika: “There is only one thing we want: change in football… because football is run by crooks.”

He warns: “December won’t come with Danny still in his position… we will make periodic marches against Safa to remind them that this is not right.” [WATCH] Former Bafana Bafana coach, Shakes Mashaba, reacts to the election of Danny Jordaan as SAFA President for the third term.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/LScLoPRzKj — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) June 25, 2022 Former Bafana goalkeeper Brian Baloyi echoes: “We are not going to give up. Everyone that was voting, you might have won the battle but the war is not over. This is a league, you’re just won the first game.” Sundowns legend Jan Lechaba adds: “We need change because our football is down the drain. You can’t run away from it, it’s still going to be the same - nothing’s going to change.”

Another Sad day for the progress of South African Football https://t.co/cO73Q247EO — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) June 25, 2022 On social media het die ding ook geruk, with Ex-Bafana ace Mark Fish retweeting former Joburg minister Herman Mashaba tweet: “Another Sad day for the progress of South African Football”. Daily Voice columnist Nick Feinberg chipped in with: “Criminal…” Ledwaba, who is no longer vice president, has warned Jordaan that the fight has just begun.