Norwich City became the first Premier League club to be relegated this season, after their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday. Strikes from Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings sunk the Canaries to the Championship, after just 21 points from 34 matches.

With four rounds left to play, Watford, on 22, could also have their fate sealed in their next encounter against 18th placed Everton next week. “I’m disappointed for a lot of people - the owners, the supporters and everyone to do with the football club.”



Of being relegated by his former team, Canaries boss Dean Smith says: "I'm disappointed for a lot of people - the owners, the supporters and everyone to do with the football club. "I take part of the responsibility because I've come in here to try to keep us up and unfortunately we haven't done enough.